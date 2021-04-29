MEADVILLE, Pa., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Nic's Stupendous Secret": a faith-based tale of mystery. "Nic's Stupendous Secret" is the creation of published author, Pat Hagius, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys teaching in both children's and women's ministries.
Hagius shares, "Nic's Stupendous Secret is an inspiring story of a religious man's secret curiosity to uncover the mystery behind a man named Jesus. Being challenged by this man with one daunting question, Nic is compelled to go on a quest to get to the truth, along with a trusted friend. This quest leads them to uncover a stupendous secret hidden deep within the scriptures. Fearing the religious leaders, they are able to keep their secret, until they find themselves in God's arena of grace, witnessing this incredible mystery unfold before their very eyes."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Hagius' new book is a spiritual tale that extends an invitation to readers to embrace their faith.
With a definitive knowledge of Scripture and charming illustrations, readers will become quickly engaged with the tale within. Hagius' writing style offers moments of reflection throughout that would make wonderful opportunities for discussing key plot points with young readers.
View a synopsis of "Nic's Stupendous Secret" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Nic's Stupendous Secret" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Nic's Stupendous Secret", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing