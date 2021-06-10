MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tales of a Young Rider": an enjoyable tale of days past. "Tales of a Young Rider" is the creation of published author, Patrice Engle Spyrka, a devoted wife and mother with a passion for horses, and her daughter, illustrator, Andraya Spyrka, a digital artist who also enjoys soccer and cooking.
Spyrka shares, "Tales of a Young Rider is a book based on the adventures of a young girl, Leah, who grew up at the YMCA of the Rockies, Snow Mountain Ranch. Leah kept her horses with Rudy and Clara Belle Just, who were original Colorado homesteaders.
Sitting by the wood-burning stove in their log cabin ranch house, Rudy and Clara Belle taught Leah what it was like to be homesteaders; the values of life, caring for ranch animals, managing the land, cooking ranch food, and so many other aspects of pioneer living.
In the stories that Leah tells, many of life's lessons come alive from the back of a horse. Chickens, rabbits, goats, and sheep become her friends while bears, lighting, outlaws, and mountain lions add adventure to the mix. Life was much more than just a simple trail ride in the Rocky Mountains.
Here is a book that can be enjoyed by children, their parents and grandparents, much in the way Leah learned by listening to the stories from Rudy and Clara Belle. Included are the recipes of pioneers and activities to make the book an adventure for everyone."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrice Engle Spyrka's new book is a nostalgic escape to the majesty of the Rockies.
Pairing Patrice's tales and Andraya's illustrations, this volume is certain to engage readers of any age. Readers will be pleasantly surprised to discover delicious recipes and entertaining craft ideas hidden amongst the pages.
View a synopsis of "Tales of a Young Rider" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Tales of a Young Rider" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, TalesofaYoungRider.com, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tales of a Young Rider", see TalesofaYoungRider.com, @TalesofaYoungRider, or contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing