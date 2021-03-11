MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Portal of Hope Companion": a powerful and encouraging guide to spiritual growth. "Portal of Hope Companion" is the creation of published author, Patrick D. Wright, who holds a ThM from Dallas Theological Seminary and is currently the counseling pastor at Central Christian Church in Lancaster, California.
Wright writes: "Helping you connect with the material you need the most, the Companion is a workbook that delivers a profound learning experience for individual and group study. It is designed to help you digest and apply the wealth of information contained in the book, Portal of Hope, in a way that will be useful for handling those things that are a part of your past, along with any issues you might be facing in the present. The Companion will make it easier for you to harvest the wisdom your heart is needing now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick D. Wright's new book is a potentially life-changing guide that combines insightful commentary and advice on scriptural teachings with practical, actionable tips to help readers both live the word of God more fully and also attain the understanding, consolation, encouragement, and hope they most need at any given time in their lives.
View a synopsis of "Portal of Hope Companion" on YouTube.
