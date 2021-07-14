MEADVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Level Up Your Time with God": an intriguing discussion of video gaming in the modern Christian context. "Level Up Your Time with God" is the creation of published author Patrick DA Sims, a Florida native and history teacher who has served as a missionary in Thailand and loves the Bible, video games from all systems, history, reading, and being out in nature. He presently lives in Floyd, Virginia with his wife and children.
The author writes, "Why level up your time with God?
The latest stats say 65 percent of adults in America play video games, and we all know kids who play video games as well, but there come issues with that.
We've all been told that video games are no good at one point or another, or some of us are the ones who've said it. The media talks about violence caused by games, and many churches and parents talk about them being mental garbage. But how much of that is true?
Are video games fundamentally different than spending time with God, or can they actually be something that helps our relationship with God?
What if our games could be something that helps us know God more instead of being something that distracts us from God to the point at which we either feel guilty thinking about God or we just leave the church altogether?
What if you, as a gamer, could read something that connects games to God in a meaningful way?
What if you—as a parent, grandparent, spouse, or friend of a gamer—could read something that answers your worries and shows just how much of God is in this stuff?
We don't have to wonder. We can love video games and still choose God. You just need to 'Level Up Your Time with God'."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patrick DA Sims's new book is an excellent read for twenty-first century Christians and avid gamers.
"There has long been a perceived gap between video games and any- thing to do with Jesus that isn't a horribly cheesy Bible game. I have played video games since I was little, and I didn't grow up knowing Jesus. I had grown up learning that I had to do good works to make God happy, and a lot of the things in video games felt like they were less than helpful, but since it felt so hard to make God happy, I decided to just have fun and play any game I could either talk my parents into letting me play or play at a friend's house.
Then I heard how Jesus died on the cross, which I knew, but that he didn't just die and rise again, rather that he did it to freely forgive my sins. That radically changed my life and my heart and my mind."
View a synopsis of "Level Up Your Time with God" on YouTube.
