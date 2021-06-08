LITITZ, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patty Lang Pfennig is a mother, grandmother, and longtime resident of Wheaton, Illinois, where she acquired her love of birding, who now resides in Lititz, Pennsylvania, where she enjoys gardening, biking, and hiking. She has completed her new book "Terns Taking Turns": a beautifully illustrated book with a meaningful and informative storyline for school-aged children.
"Terns Taking Turns" is a wonderful story of four feathered friends learning the simple but all-important "golden rule" of how to treat others as they want to be treated: taking turns! Readers will be introduced to a rarely seen species of shorebird—the Tern. The story is endearing, the characters engaging, and the vivid water-colored illustrations fly off the pages too! Older readers can be challenged with a lesson on homophones while also being introduced to a very popular hobby called birding—geographic range maps included. "Terns Taking Turns" will become a bedtime favorite for sure! (How many homophones can you find in this paragraph?)
Published by Page Publishing, Patty Lang Pfennig's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any home- or school-based children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Terns Taking Turns" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing