MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Walking with Hope": a poignant narrative of the author's life. "Walking with Hope" is the creation of published author, Paul Niles, a jack of all trades who lives life with a positive outlook.
Niles shares, "I was in tears at this cross on top of this mountain in Riverside, California, and asking the Lord to give me back my mother and family. You see, I came from a broken home. We are all over the states. Then I saw flashes of light in the clouds like he heard my prayers.
Then I found myself in the hospital after being shot seven times! Twice in the back of my head and once in the heart! It was a professional hit. Someone didn't like me very much. I thought I did something bad to end up in hell!
My whole family was back together for a short time—my sister and her family, my brothers on both sides of my parents, my aunts and uncle, my stepfather, and most of all, my mother! Now, I say that's a miracle if ever I heard of one!
The Father is here. He exists in every one of us. In this book, I will show you how to hear from him, the All Mighty! You just have to let things be. 'Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be, speaking words of wisdom, let it be!'
I tried a lot of different lifestyles before I was awakened by the Lord after being shot seven times. I mean, I was running wild without a care in the world! Well, I'm finally on the right path he had led me on. It was all for a reason, and that reason is to prove that there is a Lord named Jesus Christ!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Niles' new book is an engaging exploration of the author's life experiences.
With a conversational approach, Niles shares personal stories of family, faith, and recovery following an extremely debilitating attack suffered by the author.
View a synopsis of "Walking with Hope" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Walking with Hope" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Walking with Hope", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
