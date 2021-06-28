MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where is Squeakers?": a charming children's story. "Where is Squeakers?" is the creation of published author, Paula Chaffee, a loving mother and grandmother.
Chaffee shares, "Squeakers is my very special friend and I love sharing him with others. He is so cute and cuddly, one would never guess he could bring about so much clamor and commotion, but what a lesson we learned this particular day!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Chaffee's new book is a light-hearted adventure of a little boy and his beloved pet, Squeakers.
This sweet tale pairs darling illustrations with an enjoyable tale to delight children everywhere. Readers will enjoy the cheerful tone as they discover what trouble Squeakers can cause when he scampers through an elementary school.
