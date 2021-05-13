MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All You Need Is Faith": a potent plea for walking in faith. "All You Need Is Faith" is the creation of published author, Pedro Wilson, a dedicated martial artist student and instructor.
Wilson shares, "Walk by faith not sight. All you need is faith in the Lord to guide you through your life's journey. Don't let the enemy convince you that your life is not worth anything. Accept and claim that you are a child of the Most High, and the Lord loves you and will always be by your side through the good times and bad.
God will disrupt your life at times to allow you to grow in faith and soul. The best part is you can use what you have learned to help others and spread the word about how wonderful God's love is.
God did not give us the spirit of fear, so keep your faith strong, and your fear will grow less and less. When you are hurting and down, the best thing is to be a blessing to someone else; you would be surprised that the person you think you are blessing is actually blessing you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pedro Wilson's new book is an inspiring piece of writing that encourages readers to develop and nurture their faith.
Pairing the authors thoughts and experiences with relevant scripture, this work is certain to offer readers many moments of reflection.
View a synopsis of "All You Need Is Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "All You Need Is Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "All You Need Is Faith", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
