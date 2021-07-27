MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Jesus Kinda Day: Devotional Journal": a powerful and accessible guide for strengthening one's faith in Christ. "A Jesus Kinda Day: Devotional Journal" is the creation of published author, Penny Bellofatto, who was a Hope Chaplain for more than twenty years and has served in a Convalescent Home ministry with her church. Penny was inspired to publish her texts after the passing of her husband, Stephen. While she was struggling with her own loss, Penny would send these texts to others, using her pain to comfort others.
One example of the text written by author Penny Bellofatto states, "Fear, doubt, and confusion can keep us from seeing the hand of God. We are finite, so it will happen to us. Just as Peter took his eyes off of Jesus and only saw the storm, it will happen to us too. It doesn't make us less of a Christian or lacking in our love for the Lord; it makes us human. So we need to stay in the word and stand on His promises. If God is for us, who can be against us? May we ask Him to open our eyes to His mighty power just as Elisha asked God to show his servant. Have a "I know my redeemer lives" kinda day with Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny Bellofatto's new book allows readers to follow a structured path to strengthen their bond with Christ. By actively promoting direct engagement with Scripture, this journal allows readers to think about their own relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "A Jesus Kinda Day: Devotional Journal" on YouTube.
