MEADVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Requiem for Evolution": an intriguingly inquisitive literary debut. "A Requiem for Evolution" is the creation of first-time published author Pierre W. Beausejour, lifelong student of the Bible and graduate of Baruch College who pursued a master's degree in divinity at the Alliance Theological Seminary before leaving to complete a master's degree in Education at Nyack College. Pierre worked for the New York City Board of Education or nearly two decades as a math teacher, academy leader, grade advisor, and robotics coordinator.
The author writes, "Does God really exist? How can we be scientifically, mathematically, logically, theologically and personally sure of His existence?
Why did God create the universe?
Why is there evil in the world, and if there is a God, why did He let that happen?
Do you suffer from HEXAKOSIOIHEXEKONTAHEXAPHOBIA?
When was Jesus Christ really born? How old was He when He was crucified?
What does the number 666 mean? Who is the Antichrist?
What is Heaven Like? Is Hell real?
What is the most difficult passage of the Bible? What are the four verses in the Bible no one can possibly understand? What can the 70 Weeks of Daniel have to say about the end of the World?
Is the Bible really the word of God? Are the biblical verses the words of God in the words of men, or simply the words of men? What sets the Bible apart from any ordinary book?
How can anyone study the Bible? Is the clergy the only entity with the mental and spiritual fortitude to understand the Holy Scriptures?
What are some of the patterns of the Holy Scriptures?
Are the biblical markers reliable?
What is Salvation arguably the most misunderstood word in the entire Bible?
How can anyone be sure of His salvation?
'A Requiem for Evolution' provides refreshing answers to those very important questions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pierre W. Beausejour's new book is a provocative invitation to study biblical history and the march of human progress.
