MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Defining Moments and Caring for Self Again": a powerful story of strength and healing. "Defining Moments and Caring for Self Again" is the creation of published author, Poppy Thomas, a retired professor who survived an abusive relationship with a chronic alcoholic.
Thomas shares, "Defining Moments and Caring for Self Again is an uplifting writing about moving on after living with an alcoholic and an abuser. It reflects the significance of faith and self-discovery. If you are living with the challenges, or previously experienced family members who are alcoholic or abusive, you have realized the importance of options. How do you use your faith, resources, and wellness strategies to guide you through the 'rough patches' and challenges that you encounter? The blessed news is that you are not alone. The use of faith, and faith in yourself helps you heal and empowers you. A true story that captures the complexities of abuse. Defining Moments will provide insight and support to readers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Poppy Thomas' new book is inspiring account of one woman's determination to break free and be safe once again.
Thomas shares a straight-forward retelling of what it took to become whole again after suffering a deeply unhealthy relationship with a chronically addicted partner.
View a synopsis of "Defining Moments and Caring for Self Again" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Defining Moments and Caring for Self Again" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Defining Moments and Caring for Self Again", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
