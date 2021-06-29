MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mourning Light": a poignant exploration of loss. "The Mourning Light" is the creation of published author, R. B. Craven, a native of Guam who has worked within the fields of early childhood education, caring for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, and elder care associated with hospice.
An excerpt from the book shares, "Anyone experiencing grief over the loss of a loved one has a long and sad road to travel, a journey that can seem like an endless tunnel. The Mourning Light is one woman's journey through several such tunnels. In exploring her feelings and experiences through journal entries of life stories and poems, she came to a place of peace and light. She hopes to lead others to their own places of hope, faith, and love. The Mourning Light guides us to cope with the feelings that accompany grief, to live and love in the present, and to see a life after death. It is a journey of compassion and unconditional love for oneself and for others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. B. Craven's new book is an emotional combination of poetry and personal stories.
The author approaches the topic of death with a respectful and compassionate tone in this series of stories about personal losses.
