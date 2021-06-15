MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Halo: A Story about Special Needs and a God-Given Gift": a potent tale of courage and faith. "Halo: A Story about Special Needs and a God-Given Gift" is the creation of published author, Rebecca Ramos, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who credits a prison sentence with turning life around. The author has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and loves decorating for the holidays.
Ramos shares, "Halo was a beautiful baby with Down syndrome. She was born to Angelica and Daniel Reese, a power couple who loved the limelight. Angelica couldn't bear to have a retarded child because it would ruin her reputation, and Daniel had no say-so in the matter. It's okay though because he had his own secret that he was keeping from his wife. They weren't going to keep the baby, but little did they know, this baby was special. She had a gift that would serve a purpose in her life, as well as the lives of others. When her eyes got brighter, you knew God was talking to her, and she knew that she was about to be a sacrifice."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ramos' new book is an engaging installment to Ramos' series "The Regal Series."
Ramos welcomes readers to enjoy a story of greed, pride, and consequences as Halo surprises at every turn.
View a synopsis of "Halo: A Story about Special Needs and a God-Given Gift" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Halo: A Story about Special Needs and a God-Given Gift" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Halo: A Story about Special Needs and a God-Given Gift", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
