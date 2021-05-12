MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How One Barn Cat Became Three": a charming tale of adoption. "How One Barn Cat Became Three" is the creation of published author, Reta Corum Wallace, a devoted wife and language arts instructor.
Reta writes, "Momma and Poppa needed a barn cat, and they knew a lady who had several cats that needed homes. Miss Julie asked them to come over and pick one of the six kittens she had on her porch. When Momma and Poppa got to Miss Julie's, somehow one barn cat became three."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reta Corum Wallace's new book is an enjoyable children's tale about bringing home more than expected.
With a sweet tale and adorable illustrations, little one's everywhere will enjoy this story of how the three kittens found a home together.
View a synopsis of "How One Barn Cat Became Three" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "How One Barn Cat Became Three" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How One Barn Cat Became Three", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing