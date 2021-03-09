MEADVILLE, Pa., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Empowerment of the Holy Spirit": a powerful and inspirational treatise about the healing power of God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. "The Empowerment of the Holy Spirit" is the creation of published author, (Rev.) Dr. Astley G. Mitchell.
Rev. Dr. Mitchell writes: "The Holy Spirit, which is the Third Person of the Godhead, will guide you in your daily life. Jesus says that He will send another comforter. The Holy Spirit gives you life. The Holy Spirit is the power of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, (Rev.) Dr. Astley G. Mitchell's new book is an eye-opening and intelligent examination of the God's influence in the lives of His children.
Combining Biblical references with highly original insights and arguments, Mitchell's book is best seen as an accessible exposé that grants readers hitherto unattainable comprehension of some of the most meaningful and potentially life-changing messages contained in the Biblical canon.
View a synopsis of "The Empowerment of the Holy Spirit" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Empowerment of the Holy Spirit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Empowerment of the Holy Spirit", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
