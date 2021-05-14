MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reflections on Life: The Journey That Influenced Me to Become the Person I am Today": an inspiring look at the importance of faith. "Reflections on Life: The Journey That Influenced Me to Become the Person I am Today" is the creation of published author, Richard Elliott, a devoted husband, friend, and Christian.
Elliott writes, "In Reflections on Life, the author shares a journey, a very personal journey, that includes his struggle with addressing two provocative questions once lifted in prayer by St. Francis of Assisi: "Who are you, oh God, and who am I?" The reader will discover how the author's journey transformed him from a nonpracticing, nominal Christian to a committed follower of Christ whose faith grows stronger with each new day. This book is divided into two sections, each of which provides revealing insights on how the author ultimately found answers to the essential questions posed by St. Francis centuries ago.
Section 1 ("Who Am I?") offers a biographical background that focuses on both who and what helped the author deal with life's challenges and influenced him to develop a firmly grounded belief system. This belief system evolved from an "I know all the answers and need no one" perspective to one that acknowledged "I do not have all the answers and am dependent on others to solve life's inevitable problems."
Section 2 ("Living a Christian Life is Not Easy: Spiritual Journey") focuses on the author's spiritual journey and how one must learn to give up some of their secular ways. Changing secular ways requires both a willingness to change and hard work. One must learn to forgive oneself and others, stop being judgmental, realize that it is not about them, and put God first in everything and know that God is always with them. This section shares the author's plan and model for success.
Our life journeys provide countless challenges and endless opportunities. How we respond to what life brings our way will in large measure determine our ability to be successful in dealing with what we experience. May all who read Reflections on Life find something that supports them with their journey through this life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Elliott's new book offers readers a unique perspective on how faith can evolve over time if proper work is put into pursuing a closer relationship with God.
Pairing real life stories with Scriptural lessons, Elliott invites readers to consider how their decisions so far have led them to their current place in life and how they can improve through faithful devotion.
