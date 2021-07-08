MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shakespeare and the Kid": a lighthearted yet poignant story of two high school seniors coming of age in their faith. "Shakespeare and the Kid" is the creation of published author Richard Haymark, a sixty-nine-year-old Southern gentleman who has taken fifteen years to complete a dream come true by writing a book. Once an avid golfer with a single digit handicap, he is a man who loves God, his family, and any opportunity to break bread, have a good laugh, and do a little rib tickling.
Two high school students, Shakespeare and the kid, become best friends and decide to join the golf team. During that year-long journey, the kid teaches Shakespeare not only how to play golf but also how to play the game of life since they both require many of the same rules. Together, their journey takes them through the struggles of first-time dating, dancing, and dealing with death. Each opportunity they face helps bond their friendship stronger and closer. Thankfully, the kid's strong foundation in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, and the guidance, love, and support of his caring family help influence many of the decisions the kid offers to his friend Shakespeare.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Haymark's new book is an excellent choice for avid fiction readers.
View a synopsis of "Shakespeare and the Kid" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Shakespeare and the Kid" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Shakespeare and the Kid", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing