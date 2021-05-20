MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Origins Of Belief": a potent examination of biblical beliefs and origins. "The Origins Of Belief" is the creation of published author, Rick Mungro, a passionate Christian.
Mungro shares, "With so many questions concerning religion, we all have a yearning to believe in something. After being in church for over thirty years, I had questions that pastors, overseers, and bishops could not answer. There are over sixty different denominations, with an estimated forty-five thousand churches in each, all carrying the same Bible and claiming the same Jesus, but each having different beliefs.
After much research and world religious studies, I come to the conclusion that when we Americanize the Bible, it causes a lack of understanding in our belief, which causes us to mislead others. The only way to find truth was to visit the land. I walked and talked with religious leaders as we followed the footsteps of Jesus. We traveled the length and width of the land, leaving no stone unturned, while uncovering so many extraordinary truths.
After my visit to Qumran and the Shrine of the Book in Jerusalem, 50 percent of my questions were answered. I say this with sincere humbleness and confidence, 'The Bible is a reliable source. It is a collection of historical documents written by eyewitnesses who were living during the time of other eyewitnesses. And its findings were divine rather than human in origin. Its prophetic message comes to pass, and its words can be proven by multidimensional prophetic interpretation.'
We sing songs about three wise men—was it really three? How many seeds are in the pomegranate, and what does it mean? Should we name our church Carmel? Find answers to these questions and more.
As leaders, we can change the atmosphere we occupy when we understand its land, customs, and culture. It's very important to connect our belief to the Christian story, by digging deeper into the origin of belief."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Mungro's new book is an engaging consideration of biblical beliefs and how they came to be.
The author hopes to inspire and encourage readers of all walks of life to consider the information presented within in hopes of them finding a deeper faith in God.
