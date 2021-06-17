MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "An Hour Glass Through Time": a wise and transformational exploration of the original intent of the authors of the Bible. "An Hour Glass Through Time" is the creation of published author, Robert Jacobs, a US Army veteran who is currently studying toward a master's degree at Liberty University's Rawlings School of Divinity.
Jacobs writes: "The biggest mistake we make in our Christian walks is to think God's words evolve and mean something different as time goes on; it is simply applied differently as time goes on and as our circumstances change. This process is done over and over as society and time marches on. When we look at biblical texts as we are looking through an hourglass, we grasp the word differently and with a fresh perspective, not necessarily a different one."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Jacobs' new book is a fascinating and eminently wise exploration of the original intent of key passages contained within the bible.
Jacobs calls upon readers to base their apperception of important passages in scripture upon the way in which they were received by their original historical audience, an approached aimed at reconciling the frequent and sizeable relevance gap between the world as it was then and the world as it is now. A task that has troubled biblical scholars for centuries, with this book Jacobs provides readers with an accessible guide that is best seen as a tool that removes all impediments to a clear and epoch-appropriate understanding of some of the Bible's most central and disputed teachings.
View a synopsis of "An Hour Glass Through Time" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "An Hour Glass Through Time" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "An Hour Glass Through Time", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing