WERNERSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert L. Kramer, who graduated from Moravian College and received his theological training at Evangelical Seminary, Ready, Pennsylvania, and Moravian Theological Seminary, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book "The Historic Baptism of the Holy Spirit and The Gift of Tongues: A Clarifying Scriptural Study of a Controversial Issue!": a transfixing work that explains that the gift of speaking in tongues is not offered or meant to be experienced by all believers; therefore, it cannot be necessary evidence of being baptized by the Spirit.
Author Robert L. Kramer writes, "Contrary to what the scriptures reveal, some segments of the church teach that a personal baptism, separate from and in addition to being born again, is necessary and that baptism will be in evidence by speaking in tongues. Many well-meaning Christians have written and testified of what they have identified as a baptism of the Spirit. They may have had a meaningful spiritual experience, but I believe they have misinterpreted and misnamed that experience."
Published by Page Publishing, Robert L. Kramer's insightful work provides an interesting perspective for readers wishing to develop a deeper understanding of this aspect of the Holy Spirit.
Author Robert L. Kramer has been a pastor for forty-five years in the Evangelical Congregational Church and has written Sunday school lessons for the denominational Sunday School quarterly and articles for the church paper, "The United Evangelical."
