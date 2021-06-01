MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Surrender": a deeply spiritual experience. "I Surrender" is the creation of published author, Robert McClellan, a devoted family man who values the upbringing provided by his parent's and enjoys spending time with his wife and three children.

Robert McClellan was born and raised on a dairy farm in De Leon, Texas. De Leon is a little town where not a lot of excitement takes place—that is, until the death of his father (Bobby) and best friend (Cory) thrust him down a very dark path.

Demonic forces manifest themselves and even possess him to the point of death. He describes his encounter with death and hears his father's voice beyond the grave. If it were not for angelic intervention, he is certain he would not have been given a second chance at life.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert McClellan's new book is certain to spark curiosity in those who choose to read it.

Mr. McClellan invites readers to experience a truly remarkable time in his life. Following the loss of two dearly loved individuals, the author embarked on a dangerous path. Read along to find out how the tables turned and faith was rekindled in his heart.

View a synopsis of "I Surrender" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "I Surrender" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "I Surrender", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.