MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Undefiled Faith: Book 2" is a gripping and potent work that highlights the importance of faith. "Undefiled Faith: Book 2" is the creation of published author, Robert Shipley, who, after surrendering his will to God, has devoted his life to bringing the Church back to trusting God and not themselves.
Author Robert Shipley writes, "Surely if those men lived on earth today, the world would say life would be different for them! Instead of Abraham going out to the wilderness to live in a tent, he could stay in a luxury hotel. Or instead of him riding a stinky camel or walking in the desert, he could get a modern vehicle with air-conditioning and comfortable seats or ride first class on a plane in comfort because of how famous he is. The same goes for Elijah. Instead of him staying near a brook, he would be a CEO of a company, live in a condo or a mansion next to a pool, and have room service the rest of his life! No more being fed by
ravens or depending on a brook! In fact, he would host a gathering for the wealthy of the world and would call fire down from heaven to consume a bull for a feast as often as he would like for the entertainment of the onlookers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Shipley's new book explains that faith becomes defiled when man ties worldly principles to it and puts standards and limitations on it so that man's strength alone takes over faith.
The author also explains that man has learned to achieve what he requires by his strength, so to wait for it in faith would be considered, today, irresponsible and crazy.
View a synopsis of "Undefiled Faith: Book 2" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Undefiled Faith: Book 2" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Undefiled Faith: Book 2", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing