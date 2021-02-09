MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Psalms in Clear English": a faithful and impressively exact translation that places true understanding of the psalms within the grasp of its readers. "Psalms in Clear English" is the creation of published author, Ron Banuk, a chaplain and aircraft engineer who graduated from Northeastern University in Boston in 1967.
Banuk writes: "It is my hope that the increased understanding of the psalms imparted by this book will enhance your sanctification for 'the tasks God has set before you' so you can preach the Kingdom of God and teach the glories of His Messiah."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Banuk's new book is a delightfully accessible re-working of some of the Bible's most important psalms. By simplifying and modernizing the arcane and often confusing language used in both the King James Version and the New Revised Standard Version of the Bible, Banuk has made these critical scriptural teachings accessible and understandable to readers of all ages and backgrounds.
