BERLIN, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roy Nelson Shaulis, who resides in the mountains of Pennsylvania, has completed his new book "Cat Food for Jesus": a creative and thoughtful children's story that reminds readers of God's ability to strengthen the faith of those who are open to listening. The story also focuses on the importance of helping others.
When a neighbor loses her cat while she is trying to find a new home for it, the cat ends up in a very unexpected place.
Author Roy Nelson Shaulis writes, "So this is what my wife calls a 'hillbilly' moment. I know I have a long rope in the shed; maybe I can lasso the kitten. So I went to get the rope. Whatever makes me think I can lasso a small kitten in the tree. I never lassoed anything in my life. But I am being mocked by a kitten and begged by a little girl, so I was not thinking normally. I threw the rope up as high as I could. It went past the kitten and wrapped around the very top of the tree. I pulled to try to get the rope lose, but the tree bent as I pulled. The more I pulled, the more it bent. Well, maybe I can pull it down enough so Emma can reach the kitten. So I pulled with all my strength. Yet the tree did not bend enough. But my 'hillbilly moments' never cease to amaze me. I decided to pull my pick up, tied the end of the rope to the bumper, then pulled the tree down."
Published by Page Publishing, Roy Nelson Shaulis's charming tale inspires readers to remember that God is always in control of every event in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Cat Food for Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
