MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Elemento": an intelligent and highly original guide designed to enable and promote artistic inspiration. "Elemento" is the creation of published author, Ruben Samuel Bermejo Negron.
Ruben writes, "We live in a time where we can majestically see the aspects of new beginnings, yet we take this opportunity for granted, so I developed the text of Elemento with the idea that the best kind of book is the one made to inspire ideas, creating the tools for conflict because the key argument is not the tool but how it can be more effective in a world of wonder and confusion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruben Samuel Bermejo Negron's new book is a modular textbook created for general studies, writers, artists, and scholars that is designed to aid both the understanding and creation of new cultural works. The book serves as the code for metric history, using eight principles each with a given concordance of words used to encode or decode ideas and convert text into theme.
