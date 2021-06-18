MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Fork in the Road: Wife, Caregiver, Widow": a spiritual tale of a wife's path to survival. "A Fork in the Road: Wife, Caregiver, Widow" is the creation of published author, Ruby Daggett, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherishes the people in her life and celebrates through prayer.
Donnie was the strong backbone of his family, until life slowly drained him, from a strong man to a man depending completely on his wife, Ruby. This deep look into how he fought to keep his head above water and how his strength was always a struggle. He learned how to stand on his prayers, and even though he wasn't physically able to do work outside the home, he lifted his family up in prayer. He was determined not to drag down and hurt his family to the extent of burdening them.
After her husband fell ill to a stroke, Ruby became his caregiver and the head of household. Thirty-nine years with her husband did not prepare her for the emotional toll this would take on her, though she had to remain strong.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruby Daggett's new book is a compelling story of a woman who, through faith and inner strength, prevailed.
The prayers uplifted Ruby and she was able to move in autopilot that she didn't have time for fear to set in. The prayers helped Ruby to step up and do what needed to be done to run a household at the same time helping to encourage Donnie in the most discouraging time of his life. The caregiving experience was so different than taking care of her children. Ruby had stepped up from getting support from her best friend but now she had to be the one to give the support and make decisions. This is a uplifting story that many people can't conceive the effects this brings on the family doing and after the death of a spouse/father. The 30 day devotional will help guide you through the road of grief.
