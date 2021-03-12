MEADVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rabbit Talk": a beautifully crafted and charming tale about the adventures of a family of rabbits. "Rabbit Talk" is the creation of published author, Sam T. Scaling, M.D.
Scaling writes: "From the time we are born until we leave home, Mom and Dad are there to protect and guide us in the world. For these baby rabbits, the meaning of love and family is learned from their parents to they may go into the world and teach their own children the same lessons."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sam T. Scaling, M.D's new book is the charming and edifying tale of a family of rabbits who welcome a newborn bunny into the burrow.
Beautifully illustrated and amusing throughout, Scaling's book is sure to entertain readers old and young, all while delivering a handful of important life lessons whose impression is sure to remain long after they have turned the last page.
