"From the Gutter to God's Pulpit: Healed and delivered from hurt, heartbreak, and betrayal and then transformed and catapulted into favor, grace, mercy, and a faith-filled and totally dependent life with the Almighty God": a potent story of perseverance and the power of God. "From the Gutter to God's Pulpit" is the creation of published author, Sandra Adona-Durham, a loving mother, devoted medical professional, and faithful Christian.
Adona-Durham shares, "The writing of From the Gutter to God's Pulpit is about the life of a young woman who looks back and realizes that it was God who brought her through all of the trials, tribulations, hurt, heartbreaks, and betrayals in her life from childhood to adulthood. Her life has become totally dedicated and dependent on God and now knowing that she couldn't have made it without him (God)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Adona-Durham's new book is a powerfully emotional tale of love, loss, and rebirth.
Sandra Adona-Durham welcomes readers to witness some of the most significant moments that led to a deeper faith and connection with the spirit.
