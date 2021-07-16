MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Private Counsel: Encouragement for the Spirit": an invaluable resource for daily or weekly devotions. "His Private Counsel: Encouragement for the Spirit" is the creation of published author Sandra Belton.
"His Private Counsel: Encouragement for the Spirit" is a collection of poems with a corresponding devotion. The poems and devotions are uplifting for various times in your life. God is love. When we go through difficult experiences, it is so easy to question if God loves us. He created His Word to be that guidance to overcome these challenges. His Word also expresses how much He really loves us. He wants the best for His children just as we identify with wanting the best for the children we love in our lives. No matter what we are facing, He is still there, and He still loves us dearly. May the writings and scriptures remind you that you are loved by God, how special you are, and how you are able to overcome and rise to victory. It's a book that can be a blessing to you and to others as a gift of encouragement.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra Belton's new book is a superb choice for avid devotional readers.
View a synopsis of "His Private Counsel: Encouragement for the Spirit" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "His Private Counsel: Encouragement for the Spirit" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "His Private Counsel: Encouragement for the Spirit", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing