MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Each Other's Keeper": a sweet story of sibling love. "Each Other's Keeper" is the creation of published author, Sarah C.T. Richards, a proud wife and mother with a passion for writing and the medical field.
Richards shares, "We can all be helpful no matter who's older.
We can look out for each other. Good or bad, happy or mad.
Read about how a brother and sister have each other's backs throughout an unpredictable day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah C.T. Richards' new book is an enjoyable children's narrative about the importance of the sibling bond.
With adorable characters and a delightful story, Richards invites readers to join along as the adventure unfolds.
View a synopsis of "Each Other's Keeper" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Each Other's Keeper" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Each Other's Keeper", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing