MEADVILLE, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Santa's Helper": a fun and heartwarming children's story that addresses tricky topics with the hope of keeping the Christmas magic alive for years to come. "Santa's Helper" is the creation of published author, Sarah Clutter, who lives in the Midwest with her husband and three daughters.
When she is not working, author Sarah Clutter loves to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoys the mountains, beaches, and everything in between. Her hobbies include running, swimming, reading, and being her daughters' biggest fan at all their activities.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Clutter's new book addresses topics like how Santa can keep up with all the kind kids and all the new toys and presents that change throughout the Christmas season. The story also discusses how the elves can accomplish all the work that goes into creating all those toys and how Santa is able to make sure the toys get to the homes of all the children.
