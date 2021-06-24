MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Agony of Rejection": a potent exploration of bullying. "The Agony of Rejection" is the creation of published author, Sarah Kihu, a loving wife and mother of two who was born in Limuru Division, Nairobi, Kenya.
Kihu shares, "Growing up in a humble, well-respected family, Anita and her family seemed to have it all. This was the case until one dreadful autumn when everything changed. Illness and misery befell the family all at once, leaving them wounded and brokenhearted. The family suffered from rejection and bullying that led to scary outcomes. The journey was tough and lonely. Could they ever recover from the hate they faced?
"Although the family was suffering as a whole, Anita was hit especially hard; faced with depression, heartbreak, and addiction, she felt abandoned by those she trusted and loved and for a long time saw no end to her despair. Could she find the heart to forgive them and maybe even forgive herself? Would she ever find the true love that she yearned for, or was she destined for loneliness?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Kihu's new book is an engaging narrative of familial distress and the toll that takes upon each family member.
This unique tale of a family's struggle with illness, loss of friendship, and uncertainty of the future is a thought-provoking narrative from start to finish. Kihu eloquently expresses the anguish of social rejections through this poignant fiction.
