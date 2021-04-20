MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "For Goodness Sake, Stay Out of the Casino": a poignant yet inspirational book about finding the strength and wisdom required to overcome addiction in God. "For Goodness Sake, Stay Out of the Casino" is the creation of published author, Scott D. Wise, a businessman, ex-marine, and reformed gambler.
Wise writes: "Be prepared to clench your fist, shake your head in amazement, shed a tear, and smile with amusement as you journey down my bumpy road in trying to follow Christ and overcome my weakness: a gambling addiction. What is your weakness? Journey with me, stay in the fight."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scott D. Wise's new book is a fascinating memoir that recounts one man's fall into, and subsequent rise out of, addiction.
Books dealing with subject matter of this ilk are most commonly confessionals whose overarching theme and tone is ruefulness and regret. While these are evident thought this memoir, Wise's story excels in delivering a hugely encouraging message of hope to sufferers of all forms of addiction by both painting a detailed picture of the ills that might befall addicts of any kind and bestowing a map with which they might safely navigate toward liberation and redemption.
