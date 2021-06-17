MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When the Wind Blows": a poignant reflection on her challenging faith journey. "When the Wind Blows" is the creation of published author Shandoya G. Gray, a retired United Methodist pastor who was born and raised in America's Bible Belt, has shared the joy of music and the Gospel for over fifty years, and enjoys painting, playing keyboards, and writing skits and poetry in her spare time.
Shandoya writes, "'When the Wind Blows' is the faith journey of a United Methodist pastor. Medical problems and conditions occur back-to-back. This story is a true Job experience of faith and trust."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shandoya G. Gray's new book is an excellent choice for any reader seeking spiritual inspiration to help face a personal challenge.
This is an autobiography of personal strength written in 2017 after an F-3 tornado following a hurricane destroyed over half of her home, in early hours, and left an abundance of health problems that tested this pastor's faith and patience.
View a synopsis of "When the Wind Blows" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "When the Wind Blows" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "When the Wind Blows", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
