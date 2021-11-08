GREEN LANE, Penn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yoga educator Anandamai Charlyn Reihman has published her uplifting resource that examines esoteric yoga principles through the lens of relatable stories and experiential practices to make them accessible to all and easy to integrate into daily life.
In "Walking the Path of Love: Connecting to the Kripalu Lineage and the Core Teachings of Swami Kripalu," Reihman twines the teachings of Swami Kripalu, a renowned master of kundalini yoga, with engaging exercises and lessons on truth, service, self-observation, struggle, and compassion. Reihman's book taps into the rich and rewarding nature of storytelling and gently guides readers on their journey to discovering their truth.
"I guess when it all comes down to it, I believe that everything comes back to love," Reihman said. "loving relationship to self and others. When we make our decisions from a place of love and connection, life can be truly amazing. I want my book to provide readers with the tools and stories to be able to incorporate this approach into their lives with grace and ease so that they can experience the power of the heart."
"Walking the Path of Love" is comprised of 12 chapters that each provide practical advice and exercises for different areas of life and an action plan for putting them into practice. Perfect for yoga and mediation educators and budding yogis alike, Reihman's book focuses on building community and connection during a time in which these aspects of life are limited and helps readers connect more deeply in their yoga practice and understanding of the lineage.
"To read 'Walking the Path of Love' is to be swept up in a blanket of generosity and grace," Celebrity Coach, Author, and Kripalu Resident Karlee Fain wrote about the book. "Charlyn's ability to weave the timeless threads of Swami Kripalu's wisdom with her candid life experience and simple practices makes even the highest goals we have for enlightened living attainable. Her 'love experiments' will strengthen your ability to listen to your own heart's wisdom and catalyze profound positive transformation."
"This book is the perfect way to give yourself precious personal reflection time through a powerful combination of contemplative writing, anecdotes, and teachings combined with simple, easy-to-use techniques and practices," Amrit Yoga Institute Executive Director Kamini Desai, Ph.D., wrote about "Walking the Path of Love." "Love and devotion shine through this book and will awaken their power in your life."
"Walking the Path of Love:
Connecting to the Kripalu Lineage and the Core Teachings of Swami Kripalu"
By Anandamai Charlyn Reihman
ISBN: 978-1-9822-4796-6 (sc); ISBN: 978-1-9822-4795-9 (hc); ISBN: 978-1-9822-4794-2 (e) Available through Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon
About the author
Anandamai Charlyn Reihman is an author, healer, teacher trainer and workshop leader. She is passionate about bringing yoga principles to life through storytelling and experiential practices and connecting to others through love and compassion. Reihman serves on the board of directors for Kripalvanada Yoga Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the teachings of Swami Kripalu and maintaining Muktidham, where he lived during his years in the U.S. She leads classes, retreats, and workshops in her rural yoga studio nestled in the woods of her family property and travels to teach at studios and retreat centers. Reihman holds a Master of Science degree in Public Health from Drexel University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Cedar Crest College. She has a 500-hour yoga teacher certification from the Kripalu School of Yoga, graduated from the Institute of Integrated Nutrition, and holds a 300-hour training certificate specializing in yoga therapy from YogaLife Institute. Reihman currently resides in Green Lane, Penn.
General Inquiries, Review Copies & Interview Requests:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Becca Armentrout
480-998-2600 | barmentrout@lavidge.com
Media Contact
Becca Armentrout, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, barmentrout@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE