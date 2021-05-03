MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "GOD Is My Biggest Fan: How Grace and Mercy Blessed My Life": a heartfelt tale of life lived. "GOD Is My Biggest Fan: How Grace and Mercy Blessed My Life" is the creation of published author, Sharon Wright, a loving mother and devoted educator.
Wright shares, "It is never easy for people to talk about their true feelings. Expressing emotions was not one of those things that was encouraged as a child. I believe that all too often, children grow up to be adults who have not dealt with traumas from their childhood. I am one of those people. GOD Is My Biggest Fan: How Grace and Mercy Blessed My Life came about at a time in my life when I was more than ready to just let go. Writing this book was cathartic. It is helping me face the demons of my past that have interfered in every aspect of my life. If you are ready to release your emotional baggage, then this is the book for you! Let this be your guide to freedom and a path to helping others!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Wright's new book is a moving tale of overcoming difficulties and finding peace and strength through faith.
Inviting readers to experience a very personal, dark time in life, Wright hopes that the tale that unfolds will touch those in need and offer a helping hand back to the light.
View a synopsis of "GOD Is My Biggest Fan: How Grace and Mercy Blessed My Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "GOD Is My Biggest Fan: How Grace and Mercy Blessed My Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "GOD Is My Biggest Fan: How Grace and Mercy Blessed My Life", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
