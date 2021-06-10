MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The No-Contact Zone": a gripping tale of the supernatural. "The No-Contact Zone" is the creation of published author, Sheena Staton, a loving mother, devoted family member, and dedicated friend who enjoys helping others as much as possible.
Staton shares, "Zara is a woman who is faced with sorrow and does not seem to fit into the world. She meets and then quickly marries the love of her life. However, she quickly learns that he is not at all what she had imagined, and she struggles as the years go by.
The two have children together, and the situation gets worse. As her spouse becomes a lot more abusive, she learns things about herself she never knew. She loses her identity, courage, and all hopes before finding out who she truly is.
You must read to the end of The No-Contact Zone to find out if good will overcome evil.
Will Zara ever find peace and love as well as understand the magic of everyday life?
There are two forces that play a huge role in our everyday lives, and The No-Contact Zone sheds light on just how amazing these forces truly are."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheena Staton's new book is a surprising mix of elements that will engage readers from the start.
With relatable characters in fantastical situations, this narrative will have you wondering what is around the next corner as actions build to the final battle.
