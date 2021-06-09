MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Remember Your Dreams in Life": a gripping suspense with a splash of romance. "Remember Your Dreams in Life" is the creation of published author, Sheila Askins, a loving mother and dedicated social worker.
Sheila writes, "Luanne Canton is a young and naive girl who finds herself in a true dilemma after discovering a secret so painful that it sends her on a downward path. A path of immorality and self-destructive behaviors, that may jeopardize the hopes, and dreams Luanne always aspired to achieve, in becoming a Fashion Designer. Having grown up in a Godly household, she turns to lessons learned in the past, to contend with the dark visions of the present; which threatens to destroy her mind, body, and soul. Her mother's earnest outcry to God on her behalf results in a surprising outcome. A real thriller, romance, and suspense all in one. We all have a dream to be realized. Dream on, and live out your destiny!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheila Askins' new book is an engaging thriller that explores the concept of destiny.
Consumers can purchase "Remember Your Dreams in Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
