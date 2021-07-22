MEADVILLE, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 1": a potent depiction of undying, lifelong faith. "With the Almighty, Nothing Succeeds Like Failure: Volume 1" is the creation of published author, Shelemiah, a man with a lifelong spiritual connection with God, veteran of the United States Air Force, and founder of the Ambassadors for Christ Evangelistic Association.
"The most ancient and primordial of all sacred text is the Scriptures of Truth. There are three basic principles used in this commentary, and they are literal, historical, and grammatical. The literal principle means that in general, the Scriptures speaks in the literal terms, we must let it speak for itself. The historical principle interprets all passages in their historical context. The grammatical requires us to understand the basic grammatical structure of each sentence in the original language," writes author Shelemiah.
"This work is an abridgement, a brief retelling of events, that will come from the Book of books (Scriptures) with no attempt to be responsible for anything but the events in the order in which they appear in the work of Scripture. These volumes are dedicated to the preaching of the word of God. For it is written, 'How shall they hear without a Preacher? And how shall they preach accept they be sent?' (Romans 10:14-15) The first volume will present God the Father's (Omnipresence) dispensation. The second volume will present God the Son's (Omnipotent) dispensation. The third volume will present God the Holy Ghost's (Omniscient) dispensation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelemiah's new book is inspired by the author's powerful connection to God, sharing powerful religious themes with all readers.
