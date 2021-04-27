MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Purple Bird and Rainbow Snail": a darling story of fellowship. "The Purple Bird and Rainbow Snail" is the creation of published author, Shelly Kesner Inskeep, a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and backyard chicken connoisseur.
Shelly shares, "'The Purple Bird and Rainbow Snail' is a book about the true spirit of friendship. Purple Bird falls ill, and Rainbow Snail finds a way, despite her odds to help her friend Purple Bird get better.
"Join Rainbow Snail on her own adventure while she gets help for Purple Bird and discovers how rewarding true friendship can be.
"The Bible tells us this: "This is my commandment, that ye love one another, even as I have loved you" (John 15:12)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelly Kesner Inskeep's is an important lesson for little ones on the value of true friends.
Pairing a lyrical writing style and enjoyable illustrations, Inskeep's tale is certain to delight young readers.
View a synopsis of "The Purple Bird and Rainbow Snail" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Purple Bird and Rainbow Snail" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Purple Bird and Rainbow Snail", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing