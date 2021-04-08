MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What is Christmas Anyway?": a fun and inspirational collection of biblically inspired lessons for kids. "What is Christmas Anyway?" is the creation of published author, Sherry Jones.
Jones writes: "I love to do crafts and creative projects. I love spending time with my two daughters. I was looking for away to create special memories with them at Christmastime and teach them about the true meaning of Christmas. We had so much fun doing this together. My girls looked forward to it every night. They couldn't wait to do it again the next year. I hope this book will do the same for other children."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sherry Jones' new book is a compendium of 25 of the bible's most important lessons, presented in bite-size and kid-friendly format.
Informative and educational throughout, Jones' book also invites kids to take a more active approach to living the lessons learned in scripture by providing a choice of tasks which might be undertaken to help them build a stronger basis of faith, Christian charity, and care for their fellow man.
View a synopsis of "What is Christmas Anyway?" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"What is Christmas Anyway?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "What is Christmas Anyway?", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
