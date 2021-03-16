MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Widow I Became": a tragic but ultimately inspiring tale of a woman's courage and strength in the face of heart-wrenching loss. "The Widow I Became" is the creation of published author, Shevetta Washington.
Washington writes: "I want to share my testimony and my husband's testimony of our cancer journey and ultimately his passing for God's glory. You may ask the question, how can death be for God's glory? Upon my husband's passing is when I realized this was/is for God's glory. As I open up and share a glimpse of my journey, my prayer is that you see the realness of God, the faithfulness of God and the strength of God through difficult times in life, with the hope of drawing people to God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shevetta Washington's new book is the alternately heartbreaking and heartening true story of one couple's cancer journey and how one woman found God's glory despite the loss of true love.
In this startlingly honest and touching tale, readers are given direct insight into the realness and immediacy of God and will find all the encouragement they might ever need to believe fully in God's plan and unconditional love for all of His creation.
View a synopsis of "The Widow I Became" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Widow I Became" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Widow I Became", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
