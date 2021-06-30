MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out of Darkness into His Everlasting Light": a poignant book of poetry offering a window into the challenges of her past and the hard-won happiness she has achieved in her personal life. "Out of Darkness into His Everlasting Light" is the creation of published author Sonja Allard, a lifelong New Hampshire resident and married mother of six grown children who has been saved for over thirteen years and continues to strengthen her relationship with God. She is an active member of the ARK Church in Manchester, New Hampshire, where she writes the church bulletins and runs the food pantry.
The author shares, "When I started writing my poems I was in a very dark place. Suicide seemed like the best option. Going through this journey of faith and developing a close relationship with Jesus, my life has changed as well as my outlook. Now I have a good relationship with my heavenly Father God, his Son Jesus, and my comforter the Holy Spirit."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonja Allard's new book is a superb choice for avid poetry readers.
