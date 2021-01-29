MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Abundance of Grace Through a Mother's Eyes": a poignant and powerful memoir about one family's courageous and inspiring battle with an incurable disease. "The Abundance of Grace Through a Mother's Eyes" is the creation of published author, Sonja Eaton, a mother of six and a former hospital and service industry worker.
Eaton writes: "For many years, our family fought the fight of cystic fibrosis. We had days and nights when we didn't think any of us would make it through. We had no idea the support we had behind us and how the Lord was paving the way for good things to happen in our lives. No one has ever said cystic fibrosis would be easy, but the strength of the Lord took us to the end of the war. We were blessed to have Timmy for thirty-nine years, especially since he had two deadly diseases. Either one could have killed him when he was an infant, but God keep Timmy here to teach lessons to his family and others whom Timmy met around the country. After reading this book, I hope you will feel the joy of the Lord is your strength in all situations."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonja Eaton's new book is the alternately heartbreaking and inspiring tale of one man's courageous battle with two deadly diseases.
Told with touching honesty and bravery, Eaton's book calls upon readers who have suffered or may suffer the loss of a loved one in future to find solace, comfort, and consolation in the blessing of that loved one's presence in their lives, however short, and to lean on God for the strength required to live with, accept, and overcome this greatest of all of life's challenges.
