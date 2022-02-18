PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sophia D. Mason has completed her new book "A Self Journey of Positive Thinking Told through Poetry and Other Jibber-Jabber": a unique collection of anecdotes, thoughts, and experiences as an educational aide.
The author shares, "As a stay-at-home wife and mother of five, I volunteered where it was needed, but when my youngest entered high school, I took a part-time job with our school district that involved various positions. Eventually, as I approached retirement age, an anonymous quote, 'Retirement is a never-ending summer vacation', caught my eye. Consequently, 'The Summer of Being Sixty' became a collection of poems expressing thoughts that came to me any time of the day or night. It took me on a personal journey of having fulfillment with my way of thinking. Today the journey continues."
Published by Page Publishing, Sophia D. Mason's engrossing book is a thought-provoking collection of insight and lived wisdom from her experiences working with children.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Self Journey of Positive Thinking Told through Poetry and Other Jibber-Jabber" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
