MEADVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Heavenlies": an eye-opening and entirely original exploration of the glory of Heaven. "The Heavenlies" is the creation of published author, Stan Nix, who practiced law in Houston, Texas, and argued appellate cases in the Texas Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court.
Nix writes: "We don't know a great deal about heaven or its inner workings, but we have enough scriptures to give us a glimpse as to what it is about. A great deal of writer's license or liberty has been taken to embellish upon those scriptures and what they may fully mean. I think there are enough examples of how each scripture relates to a particular subject to see that the fictional account could be the way it really is. The Scriptures tell us that heaven is so wonderful that we, with our limited human brain, cannot imagine the greatness of heaven, but I've done my best to give my rendition. I know it must be even much greater."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stan Nix's new book is an insightful and highly refreshing discourse on the experience of Heaven.
Merging fictional tales with scripturally inspired insights, Nix's book is a one-of-a-kind page-turner that opens the reader's eyes about the "Great Beyond" and shows how works and deeds on Earth do not necessarily get one to Heaven but yield, once there, an unimaginably and almost unspeakably glorious reward.
