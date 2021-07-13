MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who Am I: Knowing Your Identity in Christ": a thought-provoking work for devout Christian readers. "Who Am I: Knowing Your Identity in Christ" is the creation of published author Stephanie Gonzalez, a second-generation pastor and mother of five who serves World Harvest Family Church and helps oversee Harvest Christian Academy, both in the border city of Edinburg, Texas.
Stephanie writes, "Finding one's identity is not always an easy journey, and many times it leads to heartbreak and confusion. This world will always attempt to label and place a person into an identity box that limits a person's ability to live free. Finding our identity in Christ and in everything He has done for us liberates us to fulfill the calling He has placed on each and every one of us. When we find our identity in the One who never changes, we find stability in life and a freedom to fulfill everything in life that we are called to do. When we do not find our identity in Him, we will be shaken and lost as life changes. Finding our true identity should be one of our biggest goals in life! Knowing who we are in Christ establishes a foundation for everything in our life to grow on."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Gonzalez's new book is an excellent choice for avid New Testament readers.
