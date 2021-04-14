MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 2: The Land of Promise": a pleasing tale of the Old Testament. "Title" is the creation of published author, Steven Tomasino, a devoted Christian, and beloved son.
"Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 2 The Land of Promise" picks up where Volume I left off in the Old Testament. Steve has traveled further and has run into a mighty biblical character, Moses. Steve gets to experience much of Moses's story that includes going to Pharaoh to demand that he let the Israelites go! Moses tells Steve his story, from how the Lord God had protected him as a child, to how he grew up in the Egyptian household, and even how he will soon free his people. From there, Steve finds himself with Joshua, Moses' successor. We will see how God's will is performed by an unlikely woman named Rahab, and how she believed in the God of Abraham, which was counted to her and her family as righteousness. God continues to be faithful and Steve is loving every minute of it!
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tomasino's new book is a continuation of Volume 1 of the series. With new stories and illustrations, this installment is as delightful as its predecessor.
Written and illustrated by Steven Tomasino, join along for a unique retelling of the classic stories of Moses, Joshua, and Rahab.
View a synopsis of "Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 2: The Land of Promise" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 2: The Land of Promise" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Special and Different: The Autistic Traveler Volume 2: The Land of Promise", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
