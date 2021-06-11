MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Discoveries Along the Way with Alan Thornhill": a compelling work meant to provide a deeper look into personal faith. "Discoveries Along the Way with Alan Thornhill" is the creation of published author Susan Corcoran, daughter of the late Alan Thornhill, an English priest and playwright.
Susan writes, "My father, Alan Thornhill, was a priest, playwright, and a lover of people. These are the words my mother chose for his gravestone. Alan Thornhill was the son of an Anglican minister in a small Sussex town. Three of his four brothers were also ministers. Educated at Oxford and Wycliffe Hall, ordained in 1929 in Southwark Cathedral in South London, my father was on a trajectory to follow his father and brothers. His life took a major detour when he met Frank Buchman and the Oxford Group while a student in Oxford. Buchman was an outspoken American who broke through the mustiness of Oxford academia and introduced many to a fresh and exciting new approach to living. He said to my father, 'Alan, you need to read fewer books and more people.' This launched my father into a life full of people. He became a great listener. He developed an exceptional gift of friendship.' Having these innate people skills led Thornhill to a life of playwriting and storytelling through his sermons, effectively connecting people to one another and to their faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Corcoran's new book is a heartfelt compilation of reflections of her father's sermons.
Providing a roadmap for those seeking a deeper faith, these reflections act as a jumping off point, a guide for those who wish to explore the depths of inner listening and to see fresh personal insights through a connection to faith. Thornhill was both a priest and playwright and so was able to share profound truth from the stage or the pulpit with humor, personal stories and honesty that challenge the reader.
View a synopsis of "Discoveries Along the Way with Alan Thornhill" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Discoveries Along the Way with Alan Thornhill" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Discoveries Along the Way with Alan Thornhill", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing