YORK, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susanlee Wisotzkey, PhD, BA, BSN, RN, NE-BC, HNB-BC, PLNC, director of neuropsychiatry at UCI Health and a proud registered nurse, amongst many other distinctions, has completed her new book "You Are the Patient, I Am Your Nurse": a gripping and potent look inside the time-honored profession of being a nurse.
As author Susanlee Wisotzkey dedicates, "I write this for my family, my brother, my sister, my father, my mother, and all my patients whom I have had the privilege to serve."
Published by Page Publishing, Susanlee Wisotzkey's intimate tale is about nurse, a time-honored profession of compassionate care and science. This book strives to impart the emotional connection and impact each patient, each moment, even the smallest almost-insignificant movement, word, or look has on the heart of the nurse caring for a patient, their spouse, or their loved one. Life as a nurse if a journey of love, sadness, courage, hope, and joy, and the author conveys each of those emotions in stride.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "You Are the Patient, I Am Your Nurse" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
